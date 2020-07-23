Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce -$4.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce ($4.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($7.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.90). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $4.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 194.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($10.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.80) to ($6.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%.

AHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 682,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,307,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 263,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 364,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $4.36. 22,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

