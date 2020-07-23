Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Aduro BioTech reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 million.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 3,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,485. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

