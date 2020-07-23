Zacks: Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Etsy reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.05. 1,003,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,776. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $577,150.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,958.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $8,732,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,861 shares of company stock worth $30,101,703 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

