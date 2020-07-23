Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $399,794.73 and $21,090.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.01934677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00081974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00191840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00119326 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.