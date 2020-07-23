Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Boosted by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.22. 12,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,503. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

