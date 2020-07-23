Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,671,057 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZOM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.