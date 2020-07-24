$0.46 EPS Expected for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of PRSP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,286. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after acquiring an additional 582,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,080 shares during the period.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

