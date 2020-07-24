$0.61 EPS Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on APAM shares. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

APAM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

