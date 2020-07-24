-$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Prothena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $5,350,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $5,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $488.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.85. Prothena has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

