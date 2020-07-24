0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $35,194.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000179 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001943 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,119,966 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

