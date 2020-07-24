1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) PT Raised to $21.00

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

FLWS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.37. 7,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth approximately $13,374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.