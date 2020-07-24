1,405 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,303,000 after purchasing an additional 161,690 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,082,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.57. 8,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,767. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

