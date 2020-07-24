1,499 Shares in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

