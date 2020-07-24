176,500 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 176,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

