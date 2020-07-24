1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,521. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $886.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In other 1st Source news, Director Mark D. Schwabero bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.