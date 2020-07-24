2,000 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $357,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,764 shares of company stock valued at $28,006,768. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,018. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

