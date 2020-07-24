2,141 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.74. 185,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

