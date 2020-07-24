317,500 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 311,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 84,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.33. 274,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,756,954. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,020 shares of company stock worth $11,099,965. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

