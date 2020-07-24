449 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,238. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.