52,900 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 272,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.03. 534,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,774. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.