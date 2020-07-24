6,090 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 309,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 482,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.02. The company had a trading volume of 131,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

