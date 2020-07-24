6,200 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,385,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Textron by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,436 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,843. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.67. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

