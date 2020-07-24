7,198 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,264,000 after purchasing an additional 358,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 356,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 87,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 495,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 65,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,494. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60.

