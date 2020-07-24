7,243 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,800,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after acquiring an additional 634,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,670,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.83. 171,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.67.

