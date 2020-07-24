8,401 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Acquired by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 76,316 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 2,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,705. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

