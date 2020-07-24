89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

ETNB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $406.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10. Analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 89bio by 130.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 89bio by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $24,043,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

