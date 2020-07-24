Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Down 4.2%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 111,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,610,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.63.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 3.47.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
