Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Trading Down 4.2%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 111,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,610,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 3.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 936,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

