Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON ACSO remained flat at $GBX 265 ($3.26) during trading hours on Thursday. 2,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,101. Accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 331.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.
Accesso Technology Group Company Profile
