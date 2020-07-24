Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON ACSO remained flat at $GBX 265 ($3.26) during trading hours on Thursday. 2,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,101. Accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,140 ($14.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 331.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

Get Accesso Technology Group alerts:

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.