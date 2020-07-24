ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of ACCO Brands worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 262,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ACCO Brands by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,000,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.85. 18,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.16. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

