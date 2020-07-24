Acute Angle Cloud Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $453,773.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

