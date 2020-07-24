Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 242,100 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $23,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,670,000 after buying an additional 923,686 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22,016.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after buying an additional 815,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BMY traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

