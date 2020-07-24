Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys Shares of 93,100 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $11,707,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,621. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $105.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $277,670.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

