Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $95.98. 159,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,490. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.