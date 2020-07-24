Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $5.46 Million in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,974 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.92. 90,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

