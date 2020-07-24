Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $14.71 Million Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 231,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $1,916,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $67.29. 106,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

