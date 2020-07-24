Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,500 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $139.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.