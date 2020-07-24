Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,025,000 after acquiring an additional 396,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after acquiring an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Equinix by 9,842.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 339,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.74.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock worth $3,605,292. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $738.18. 149,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $744.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $702.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $647.28. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

