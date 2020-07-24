Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 42,300 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

