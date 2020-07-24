Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 9,700 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 29,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,355,000 after buying an additional 264,707 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,161. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

