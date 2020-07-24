Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.56, approximately 5,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 251,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

AGRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market cap of $543.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.13 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro SA will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 376,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

