Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,658 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $233,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 83.1% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 318,270 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 109.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.35. 61,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,017. The company has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

