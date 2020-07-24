Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE traded down $11.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $433.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.10. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Griffin Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock worth $16,842,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.