Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Receives $39.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other Air Lease news, Director Marshall O. Larsen acquired 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 230.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192,466 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,026,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,812 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 64.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 340,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.95. 19,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

