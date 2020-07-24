Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Increased to $359.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on APD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.06.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.68. 23,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,768. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

