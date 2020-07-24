All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 2% against the US dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $6.18 million and $523,185.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.90 or 0.05387199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016734 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.