Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Alleghany comprises about 1.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Alleghany worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,339,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $70,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,908,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 129.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Y stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.60. 2,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.76. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

