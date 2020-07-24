Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $39.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,528.50. 42,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,459.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,371.13. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

