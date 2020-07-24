Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Posts Earnings Results

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

