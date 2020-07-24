AltraVue Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Bank makes up about 1.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.0% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 201,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.03. 2,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,466. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

