AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Argan accounts for approximately 2.9% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Argan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at $25,752,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argan stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 33,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,844. The firm has a market cap of $704.72 million, a P/E ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.70. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Argan had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

